A passerby mounted a rescue operation after finding a horse that had broken through the ice on Lloyd Creek near Rimbey on Monday.

Cody Scott found the female Clydesdale and recognized it as belonging to one of his neighbours.

Scott got ahold of friends to begin the rescue. They chipped at the ice around the horse and tried to pull her out with a rope but did not succeed.

They then tried to pull her out with a snowmobile but it didn’t have enough power to haul the 1,500 pound animal out of the ice, but it did get one of her legs free, and the rescuers resumed pulling her out by hand, knowing that time was running out.

“She kept on sinking deeper and deeper into it, like I said, it was a fight with time,” said Scott in a telephone interview.

RCMP and firefighters responded to help as well, and after a three hour battle, the rescuers finally succeeded in pulling her out.

Scott says he grew up on a farm and has been involved in the chuck wagon community and couldn’t stand by and let the animal die, but even he is impressed with her will to live.

“It was fairly, ridiculously cold and to be honest, I don’t know how the horse made it, like I said, two or three hours we were there fighting with it, right?” he said.

The horse was taken from the scene to be checked over by a vet.