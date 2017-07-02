The return of warm weather is attracting Calgarians and visitors to the Bow River but the Calgary Fire Department is reminding the public to take safety precautions before attempting a float.

The popularity of the Bow River was apparent not only in the water but outside The Paddle Station's rental locations.

“It’s great,” said Antoine Maurais of The Paddle Station. “People took Friday and Monday off. People are excited to get to the river and spend time with their families.”

Battalion Chief Stu Laird of the Calgary Fire Department says the flow of the Bow River has stabilized to normal rates following a late spring water safety advisory tied to unsafe conditions. Despite the decreased flow rate, Laird says the Bow River still presents dangers.

“There’s always a risk when people are on water,” said Laird. “We want people to have a great day, enjoy what the water has to offer, but also remember that there’s inherent danger and to be safe when you’re utilizing the waterways.”

Between the May and September long weekend, the Calgary Fire Department’s three jet boats will be on patrol in waterways in the Calgary area offering water safety advice and responding to emergencies.

Laird says all boats and rafts should be equipped with paddles and whistles and all boaters should be wearing personal floatation devices (PFDs) while on the water.

“The lifejacket saves lives and it’s really important that people maintain and wear that lifejacket when you’re on the water,” said Laird. The Calgary Fire Department also advises against tying rafts together. “Make sure that you don't tether or strap your watercraft together. That causes some real problems especially if one gets hung up, it can drag another boat into trouble.”

Emergencies do occur on a regular basis on the Bow River during the summer. Last weekend, two children were rescued from the Bow River by members of the CFD aquatic response team after the raft they were floating on with their mom flipped. On Canada Day, an unresponsive man was spotted and retrieved from the river. The investigation into Saturday’s incident continues.

Laird also warns of the dangers the Harvie Passage presents and reminds boaters to prepare to portage on the south side of the river, downstream from St. George's Island, as the current will attempt to draw you towards the north shore.

For additional safety tips, visit City of Calgary - Water Safety