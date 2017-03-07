Fire crews knocked down a blaze at a home in Panorama Hills on Tuesday morning and fire officials now say the fire is suspicious in nature.

The call came in just after 4:00 a.m. to a home along Panamount Court N.W.

When crews arrived at the scene, they immediately called a second alarm due to the volume of smoke coming from the home.

Six people, two adults and four children, were home at the time the fire broke out, but officials say they all got out okay and were not injured.

Stu Laird, Battalion Chief with the CFD, says the fire started in the basement but they aren't sure of the exact source.

However, he did say that the fire had been going for some time because the flames were venting from the roof by the time they got there.

Laird also said that firefighters were battling the cold weather too.

"One of the challenges you have with this cold weather is once you have water flowing through the lines, you must keep that water flowing because once you shut off the water, those lines will freeze. So you must keep those lines going. Also, this particular cul-de-sac is on a grade, so when the water flows from the house and back down the hill, there are some icy conditions that we have to be concerned with as well."

He said that a number of additional crews needed to be called to help access the back of the home and keep the fire from spreading.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Carol Henke, public information officer for the CFD, said at noon that the fire is suspicious in nature.

The police have now been called to investigate.