House in Sundance erupts in flames, reduced to charred frame
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 7:03PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 7:57PM MDT
A late Friday afternoon fire in the city's southeast claimed one home and threatened neighbouring buildings.
Fire crews responded to a home in the 1300 block of Sunvista Way Southeast shortly after 6:00 p.m. following reports of a fire.
According to neighbours, the home was destroyed by the blaze and firefighters continued their efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.
The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
More details to follow
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Construction of TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline approved in U.S.
- Alberta’s judicial appointments expected to help alleviate backlog of cases
- Calgarians called on to power down for Earth Hour
- Authorities seize dozens of distressed dogs from Lethbridge home
- Father of dead diabetic teen appeals first-degree murder conviction