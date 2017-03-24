A late Friday afternoon fire in the city's southeast claimed one home and threatened neighbouring buildings.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 1300 block of Sunvista Way Southeast shortly after 6:00 p.m. following reports of a fire.

According to neighbours, the home was destroyed by the blaze and firefighters continued their efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.

The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

More details to follow