A new study compares what kind of house you can get for $1 million, and in Calgary, that house hasn’t changed much in the last decade.

The report from Royal LePage compares what $1 million will buy in cities across Canada. In Halifax, it will get you a four-bedroom waterfront mansion. In Vancouver, you might end up with little more than a shack.

Winnipeg and Saskatoon have some pretty good options for your $1 million. Here in Calgary, you can expect something like William Avila’s 2,800 square foot house in Tuscany.

“This is a big house, I have six bedrooms and right now most of my kids are gone, going to university or finished university and already independent and we are looking for a smaller house,” he said.

Realtors are seeing an uptick in interest from home buyers, but even within the city, there is a lot of difference in what $1 million will buy you depending on the neighbourhood.

“If we go from here to the deep south of the city, you will have something relatively similar. The west side of the city, basically 17th Avenue where the Westside Rec Centre is, the same home will cost you 20 per cent more, however as you head toward downtown, a million will get you a smaller detached home or even a half-duplex,” said John Hripko, Realtor.

Even though the economy has been on a roller-coaster ride for the last few years, Hripko said house prices in Calgary have remained remarkably stable and are expected to rise in the near future.

“We are finding the requests by serious buyers has escalated dramatically in the last couple months, simultaneously the number of people who are serious about selling their home and our inventory levels have dropped correspondingly,” he said, citing growing consumer confidence as the reason why.

But for some, the next boom in real estate is still a little too slow coming for their taste. William Avila is still waiting for his house to sell.

“The house has been having a lot of showings, I would say two to three showings a week,” he said. “However it has been rough, a lot of people come to see it but we have not had an offer yet.”

You can find out more details about the Royal LePage study here.