More than $1 million worth of drugs have been seized following an investigation by the ALERT team and could be the biggest bust in Lethbridge history.

In addition, four homes were searched and three people have been arrested.

ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime and gang team seized the following:

Ecstasy

Cocaine

Marijuana

Cannabis resin

Methamphetamine

Psilocybin mushrooms

LSD

Firearms

Cash

No names have been released yet. More information is expected at a news conference in Lethbridge on Wednesday morning.