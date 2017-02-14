Huge drug bust in Lethbridge leads to arrests and property seizures
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 3:29PM MST
More than $1 million worth of drugs have been seized following an investigation by the ALERT team and could be the biggest bust in Lethbridge history.
In addition, four homes were searched and three people have been arrested.
ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime and gang team seized the following:
- Ecstasy
- Cocaine
- Marijuana
- Cannabis resin
- Methamphetamine
- Psilocybin mushrooms
- LSD
- Firearms
- Cash
No names have been released yet. More information is expected at a news conference in Lethbridge on Wednesday morning.
