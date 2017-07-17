Human remains discovered at Okotoks construction site
An RCMP cruiser blocks the area near Okotoks where human remains were discovered on Monday, July 17, 2017.
RCMP officers are conducting a search south of the city after human remains were found at a construction site in Okotoks.
Police say the remains were found on Monday morning and they are asking the public to avoid the area to give them room to investigate.
