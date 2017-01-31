Bones that were found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, west of Calgary, last Wednesday have been identified as human and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

Police say an area resident’s dog came across a bone while they were out walking on the night of January 25. The man called police and officers retrieved the bone from him that night.

Officers and a canine team conducted a search of the area the next day and located four bones, which were handed over to the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two of the bones were determined to be from a human lower jaw and skull and the ME’s office is performing additional tests to determine the age, gender and ethnicity of the deceased.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Cochrane detachment at 403-932-2211. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com