Members of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section have been deployed to a spot on the Bow River, south of Strathmore, after a group located a body on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. after a group of people who had been fishing in the area made the grisly discovery.

According to an unnamed member of the group, the body was severely decomposed when they found it south of the Carseland Weir.

RCMP have not identified the deceased and an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Monday.