An autopsy will be performed in Calgary on human remains that were found by emergency crews after they extinguished a vehicle fire near the community of Morrin on Monday.

Police were called to a report of a burning vehicle in a rural area south of the village at about 8:00 a.m.

Firefighters doused the blaze and found human remains inside.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating and officials say they have spoken with the last know registered owner of the vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Calgary on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Drumheller RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com