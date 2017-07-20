An investigation into Wednesday morning’s explosion and subsequent fire at a home in northeast Medicine Hat resulted in the discovery of human remains amongst the debris.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Hudson Way Northeast at approximately 10:00 a.m. Wednesday following reports of an explosion and fire. The blaze destroyed the home where the explosion is believed to have occurred and significantly damaged the neighbouring residences on either side.

Once the fire was extinguished and the area deemed safe to enter, investigators from the Medicine Hat Fire Services as well as members of the Medicine Hat Police Service Major Crimes unit scoured through the rubble looking for the source of the explosion. During their search, human remains were located.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary on Thursday to determine the identity of the deceased and cause of death.