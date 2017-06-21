Humane Society alarmed over man’s application to start dog breeding business in Vulcan
The Calgary Humane Society is concerned that a man, charged with animal neglect, is planning on opening a dog breeding business in Vulcan.
The Calgary Humane Society is raising concerns that a man, charged with animal neglect, is attempting to establish a new dog breeding business in a small community in southern Alberta.
In late April, Tyler Marshal was charged after 131 dogs, 62 rabbits, eight cats and three tortoises were seized from his property.
Two of the dogs seized from the home had to be put down for parvovirus and the Humane Society said it needed to shut down its whole facility so it could be disinfected and stop the spread of the disease.
The Alberta SCPA says it has cost them $300,000 to care for the animals so far.
Now, Marshal is looking to open a new facility in Vulcan that will house 200 adult dogs and produce 50 puppies every week.
Animal groups are in opposition to the idea, but the County of Vulcan could approve the application, though it may cap the number of dogs allowed at the facility.
