Hundreds of people came to an open house on Tuesday night to learn about the new Green Line transit route, which will impact dozens of homes.

Homes on Centre Street from McKnight Boulevard to 64th Avenue will be impacted to varying degrees, from losing a portion of property to complete demolition.

Sean Chu, Councillor for Ward 4, said he spoke to people at the open house who would like to see an alternative plan for the line.

“We should do it for the future, the long-term future, not just 10, 15 years but further by burying the station, the line should be underground all the way further north,” he said.

Lori Wichink has lived on Centre Street for 17 years, and her mother has lived there for 22 years, but that will all change once the city gets construction started for the new line.

“We've been realizing that we may have to sell to the city and make other arrangements,” she said. “I have to find an apartment and she would have to go to assisted living.”

The city said the plans are non-negotiable at this point, and residents were given fair warning that they may be impacted.

“Last year there was a round of letters in advance of the public open houses last week and today and in advance of that we sent follow up letters,” said Aleem Nanji, Green Line North Project Manager. “It's still too early to know what type of impact could be but as we move forward in the design we'll have a better idea what that impact could be.”

But Chu said it isn't too late to change the plan.

“I don’t believe it’s already a done deal because city council hasn’t approved the whole thing, the details yet,” he said. “City council should look at more options.”

The city said it will negotiate fair prices for homeowners once the details of the plan and it’s impacts are finalized, but there will be no leeway given for people to stay if they need to move out of the way.

You can find more information on the Green Line project here.