Hundreds of Calgarians are at the University of Calgary to hear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak.

The event Tuesday night at the Jack Simpson Gym was attended by about 1,700 people.

It wasn’t all smooth; outside about 20 protesters carried signs saying “Kevin O’Leary for Prime Minister” and “Lock him up”.

Trudeau began by introducing the 26 members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council who have been in Calgary meeting with the cabinet ministers to discuss the challenges young people are facing and how to make their futures brighter.

He also reminded the crowd of his connection to Alberta.

“I have been back to Calgary five times since being elected as prime minister and nine times to Alberta and I’m going to keep coming back,” he said. “Calgary matters. Alberta matters. For years, for decades you helped support your drove the Canadian economy with your hardwork with your innovation.”

A few people began booing Trudeau when he addressed the struggles Albertans have faced over the past couple of years.

“Alberta is struggling and has been struggling for the past few years but at the same time I know there is strength and resilience here.”

Trudeau said Canadians are here for Albertans.

“That’s why we’ve been able to get approval for major pipelines top get oil resources to market.”

A possible reference to the approval U.S. President Donald Trump gave to the Keystone XL pipeline on Tuesday.

One audience member asked Trudeau what his plans were to resolve the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.

“The path forward needs to be a two state solution; negotiated by both sides,” say Trudeau. “We need to have a secure, peaceful, stable, democratic Israel alongside a secure, peaceful, stable democratic Palestinian state. Unilateral actions by either side are unhelpful.”

A business owner who employs 12 people and does business with China and the U.S. received loud applause when he asked Trudeau was going to do to promote business and promote entrepreneurship.

“We know that trade is good for our economies,” says Trudeau. “We know we need to make it easier and better to build businesses in Canada to be successful in a global marketplace to be competitive and that’s exactly what we’re moving forward on."

Another question touched on the Trans Pacific Partnership and whether Canada would remain part of the TPP negotiations now that the U.S. has pulled out.

“We recognize trade is good for us. The Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and NAFTA have benefitted millions of jobs in Canada over the past years. It’s important to recognize our opportunities to expand and to participate in trade and growth opportunities around the world,” says Trudeau.

He went on to mention trade opportunities that Canada is talking about with China, Japan and India to name a few saying those relationships are important but the prime minister never clearly stated his party’s stance on the TPP.

The prime minister and his cabinet ministers have spent the past several days in Calgary for a cabinet retreat.

This townhall is the final event on Trudeau’s calendar in our city.