The March for Science Calgary attracted more than 400 people who are concerned about U.S. President Trump’s attitude toward scientific inquiry.

Similar rallies were held around the world, even at the Arctic and Antarctic, where scientists held up signs defending science.

Supporters say science is under attack from various quadrants, including cuts to science programs, the anti-vaccination movement and climate change deniers.

“When the Trump administration got elected in we started seeing rollbacks,” said Janel Knispel, March for Science Calgary. “The head of the EPA doesn’t believe in climate change!”

Many of the participants are scientists who worry that their contribution to society is undervalued.

“I’m a graduate student at U of C,” said Katherine Thomas. “The funding cuts across North America, in terms of for research and for basic science, is terrible and frightening.”

“It’s important to raise awareness for science,” said Autumn Waddington.

Even young supporters not yet out of high school felt compelled to show support.

“I want to do that when I am older, be an educator in science,” said Maggie Thai.

Veteran science broadcaster Jay Ingram spoke to the crowd, saying he is shocked there is still a need to stand up for science, but he thinks those in the field need to get better at showing their value.

“There are a lot of people out there who do not value science, the big reason, we have not communicated its value to them adequately,” he said.

At the end of the day, at least 600 Marches for Science were held on all seven continents