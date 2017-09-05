The summer is over for hundreds of students all over Calgary and like it or not, they’re heading back to class, with some heading through the doors of their new school for the very first time this month.

Six schools, in the public and Catholic school divisions, have opened this month for students in kindergarten to Grade 9.

They are:

Four of the new schools will serve students in the growing southern section of the city.

A seventh school named after late MLA Manmeet Bhullar also opened last month and will be welcoming students for the first time this year as well.

This is also the first year for the Calgary Board of Education’s controversial congregated bus stops for children who attend alternative programs.

Many parents have voiced their frustration about the new policy that will require them to get their kids to a bus stop that is often a long distance from their homes.

The school board said it needed to make the change due to budget cuts.

For more information on the new schools, including those planned for the future in Calgary, you can visit the province’s website.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit on roads near schools and playgrounds is 30 km/h.