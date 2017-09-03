Roughly 2,000 students moved into their residences on Sunday ahead of the start of the University of Calgary’s fall semester.

When they arrived, the students and their families encountered an army of approximately 500 enthusiastic volunteers eager to offer a hand carrying items or answer questions.

"Hopefully we're a first welcoming face for them," said Scott Johnston, president of the residence students’ association. “It can be the first time you are away from your parents, you’ve got new classes, new stresses and friends. Having someone who can be there who has experienced it before and can help talk you through and be a support system thing, I think it’s one of the most important things we can do."

Tyler Robertson was impressed by his new digs and expressed no apprehensions about leaving home. When asked how he was feeling about the move, the first-year student answered with a simple ‘free’.

Robertson’s parents Brenda and Dave approved of the residence. “It's actually a pretty big room for a single kid. It's nice."

Officials with University Residence Services say it’s important that Robertson and all of the students in residence receive support throughout their time on campus.

“We want to make sure we do everything we can to keep them here and make them comfortable and orient them to the university as well as in residence," said Lakshmi Sangaranarayanan, associate director of residence services.

Sunday marked the start of the University of Calgary’s orientation weeks. Events will be held in the coming days to help new students adapt.

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe