Ward 7 councillor Druh Farrell filed a statement of defence on Friday in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the group that owns the property at the northwest corner of Kensington Road and 10 Street Northwest.

“I strongly deny the allegations set out in the statement of claim against me,” said Farrell in an email statement. “This lawsuit is meant to intimidate me in an election year. I would like to make it crystal clear that I will not be intimidated, and I will continue to listen to, and fight tirelessly for, the constituents of Ward 7.”

The lawsuit filed by 338153 Alberta Limited, on behalf of Terrigno Investments Inc., alleges Farrell abused her powers and unfairly lobbied against a proposed project within the Kensington Business Revitalization Zone. The suit claims the Ward 7 councillor manipulated the vote through ‘malicious and untrue statements’ regarding the Terrigno family that owns the Osteria de Medici restaurant.

“I am tremendously proud of my record and the progress we have all made in Ward 7 over the years,” said Farrell. “I will not back down in the face of this baseless and meritless suit.”

In her statement of defence, Farrell called for the claim to be dismissed.

Terrigno Investments Inc. had planned to build a 10-story building on the property in question but the proposal was voted down by city council.

The following is the statement of defence filed on June 9, 2017

Statement of Defence - Druh Farrell by CTV Calgary on Scribd