Members of the Calgary Police Service have launched an investigation after a southeast home was damaged by falling ice Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 100 block of Doverthorn Way S.E. shortly after 7:00 p.m. following reports of an explosion. The occupants of the home, two adults, called 911 after hearing a loud bang. Responding officers determined the noise was the result of a ball of ice crashing through the roof and ceiling of the building.

The ice fractured after crashing to the floor of the home but firefighters at the scene suspect the ice ball had an original diameter of approximately 30 cm (12 inches).

"We found that there was a large chunk of ice that was in the basement," said Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul LeBlanc. "We determined it to be a piece of ice that fell from an overhead plane that was passing by."

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. Firefighters have preserved the ice for further investigation.

"This is the first time in my 36 years of working for the Calgary Fire Department that I've heard of this happening," said LeBlanc of the unusual call.

The ongoing police investigation into the matter is set to include consultation with the Calgary Airport Authority.