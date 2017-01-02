Icy conditions lead to crashes on Deerfoot Trail
A truck ended up on it's roof after crashing in icy conditions on Deerfoot Trail at Glenmore Trail.
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 12:22PM MST
Icy roads caused several crashes on Monday, but fortunately there were no serious injuries.
Crews were called to a dramatic rollover crash on Deerfoot Trail at Glenmore Trail at about 8:00 a.m. A truck ended up on it's roof after losing control on ice, but despite the seriousness of the crash, police say injuries were very minor.
A multi-vehicle crash on southbound Deerfoot Trail at Douglasdale Boulevard on Monday morning also tied up traffic, but there were no injuries in that crash.
There were also numerous minor collisions around the city.
Snow removal crews are out and focusing on plowing and sanding Priority One routes.
