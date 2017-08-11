

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary police continue to investigate the murder of a man in the city's northwest last year and have released an image of a van that was used by the offenders in the hopes that someone will come forward with new information in the case.

Louie Angelo Mojica, 27, was found with serious injuries in the front seat of a white Dodge Charger in the 200 block of Panamount Way N.W. just after midnight on August 12, 2016.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and police say he was the victim of a targeted attack.

Investigators have released photos of a vehicle that was used by the offenders and say it is a mid-2000, dark blue, Ford Freestar van.

Anyone with information about the murder or the vehicle is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org