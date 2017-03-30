An Okotoks man will spend time in jail for killing an 11-year-old girl in a drunk driving crash on a southeast street almost four years ago.

Police were called to a collision between a minivan and a truck in the intersection of 52 Street and Erin Woods Dr. S.E. at about 6:35 p.m. on September 20, 2013.

The girl was thrown from the van and died at the scene and her parents were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the truck, Karl Schwarz, was also injured in the crash but suffered minor injuries.

He was charged with a number of driving offences including; impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

On Thursday, Schwarz, 32, was sentenced to 30 months in jail and was given a five year driving prohibition.

His driving ban has been in effect since the charges were laid and will be reduced to 18 months when he is released from prison.