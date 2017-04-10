Housing starts have hit their highest level in March since September 2007 and that’s one of the strongest indicators our economy is getting stronger.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says housing starts for March came in at 253,270 units across the country which is just over 39,000 more than February.

In Calgary, the numbers are also healthy.

The CMHC says housing starts in March 2017 have increased 30% compared to March 2016.

“We’re seeing an increase in housing starts for Calgary in single detached and multi-family, “ says Richard Cho a market analyst with CMHC. “The market supply on the resale side has come down so builders can increase activity.”

“For us in Alberta it’s positive,” says Todd Hirsch Chief Economist at ATB Financial. “Any indicator around the housing market is a good indication of how people are feeling.”

A home is one of the largest purchases people will make in their lifetime so an increase in housing starts is reflective of how confident consumers are feeling about buying.

“If you’re fearful of being laid off the last thing you want to do is buy a house so it’s a good indication people shaking off the recession blues,” says Hirsch.

“From our end here January, February and March have been strong and business has been up,” says Ryan Buchanan of Broadview Homes Evanston. “There was a lot of negativity the last two years and to see the change in the first quarter of this year it’s a positive sign the market is turning.”

Cho says employment and growth are also supporting the housing demand.

“The consumer sentiment is time to get off the fence and make a purchase,” Cho says.

Hirsch is cautious about calling it a trend.

“The recession is clearly in the review mirror but how quickly we rebound, that will take a bit of time so even though these indicators are picking up I don't know if we're out of the woods yet,” he says.

However, homebuilders are seeing a change in buying habits.

“They’re not second guessing,” says Buchanan. “They’re looking for value and they’re ready to pull the trigger where they were hesitant over the past two years.”

The better-than-expected housing start figures follow strong jobs results for March which were released on Friday.