An event that has steadily been gaining popularity in Western Canada and the United States took place for the very first time at the Calgary Stampede on Tuesday night.

The Indian Relay Race takes place on the same track used by the chuckwagons and involves three-horse, four-person teams.

“It’s Indian Relay Race, Canada, U.S.; that’s what we call it,” said Tyrone Potts, organizer of the event. “At every event I go, I judge a lot of these events, and I’ll be judging the event tonight, that’s what we call it.”

Teams are made up of a rider, two horse holders and a mugger, the person who catches the horse during the intense exchanges.

The races begin with the riders jumping onto their first horse and riding a lap around the track.

Once the lap has been completed, the rider quickly dismounts and jumps onto the next horse to complete another lap.

The first team to cross the line after three laps is declared the winner.

There are four teams competing at Stampede this year; two from the United States and two from Canada.

The Canadian Teams are the Lone Wolf Team from the Piikani Nation and the Okan Warriors from the Siksika Nation.

Tyler Leather, one of the riders with the Okan Warriors, says he’s been riding bareback for years, but it adds a different element when you are jumping quickly from one horse to the next.

“The exchange is where everything’s gotta happen right; the horse has to stand proper… the nerves really build up but it goes away once the horn blows. Once they say ‘go’, I’m just out there having fun.”

Stampede officials added the event for Canada 150 because it’s been popular in the U.S. for a while and it’s been growing in Western Canada too.

The first race was on Tuesday night, but there are other races scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

