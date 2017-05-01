Injured man dies after being dropped off at northeast hospital
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 6:33AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 9:11AM MDT
The Homicide Unit is investigating after a wounded man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Hospital on Sunday night and later died from his injuries.
The man suffered life threatening injuries and was brought to the medical facility in the city’s northeast at about 11:59 p.m.
Investigators interviewed the person who brought the man to hospital and believe the victim sustained his injuries somewhere in the Tuxedo Park area.
Police say the victim is known to them and that the incident is not random.
They are treating the man’s death as suspicious and say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637
