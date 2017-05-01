The Homicide Unit is investigating after a wounded man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Hospital on Sunday night and later died from his injuries.

The man suffered life threatening injuries and was brought to the medical facility in the city’s northeast at about 11:59 p.m.

Investigators interviewed the person who brought the man to hospital and believe the victim sustained his injuries somewhere in the Tuxedo Park area.

Police say the victim is known to them and that the incident is not random.

They are treating the man’s death as suspicious and say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

