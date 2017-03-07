Inmates charged in assault of peace officers at Calgary Correctional Centre
Two peace officers were transported to hospital after they were allegedly assaulted at the Calgary Correctional Centre on February 9, 2017.
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 4:30PM MST
Charges have been laid against two inmates in connection to the assault of two peace officers at the Calgary Correctional Centre last month.
Two men are accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the northwest facility at about 2:00 p.m. on February 9 and a second officer was also allegedly assaulted after he tried to intervene.
The two officers were able to force the offenders into a cell just as additional officers arrived to assist.
Hailu Milkel Ameha, 18, and Desi Robert Brown, 20, are both charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.
The officers were taken to hospital for treatment and released.
Ameha and Brown are expected to appear in court on the charges on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
