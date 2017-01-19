Crews working on the new downtown library discovered a serious flaw in some of the materials used to build the facility but, luckily, the error was caught before they were shipped to Calgary.

Inspectors discovered ‘micro cracks’ in the steel truss beams used for the building where they were being constructed.

Most of the beams were fixed, but one did have to be entirely re-fabricated.

Officials say that construction on the facility continued while the beams were inspected and the issue did not cause any delay.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, overseeing the project, is glad that their inspection system worked.

“They did an amazing job of catching it, working their butts off to understand it and then to fix it so we can keep running on this project,” said Michael Brown with the organization. “I can’t say enough on how the team approached this issue.”

He says that while the issue could have set things back, the contractor has managed to safely speed up the construction process to stay in line with their schedule.

The $245M project is expected to be completed in late 2018.