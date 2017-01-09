Police and the Calgary Humane Society are investigating after a cat and dog were found locked up inside a storage facility.

It was a disturbing find for staff, who heard whimpers coming from inside a locked unit. They called police who broke in to find two pets in distress.

“Upon arrival we found a cat in a box amongst other belongings,” said Brad Nichols, Calgary Humane Society. “The cat had tape around its head. Fortunately it managed to get the tape from around its muzzle so it could breathe.”

There was also a dog inside a crate, and it’s believed both animals were there at least overnight.

“Based on our video footage, the pets were on premises with the tenant the night prior, so after we had closed,” said Jennifer Johnson, Access Storage. “We have a strict policy that no animals or humans should occupy the units at any time.”

The animals are now in the care of the Humane Society and are not in bad shape, all things considered.

The renter of the storage unit is wanted on animal bylaw warrants, but police need to make sure that the tenant is the person who left the pets in the locker.

The person found responsible could face a $20,000 fine and up to five years in jail.

In the meantime, Access Storage says they are going to donate money to the Calgary Humane Society to help care for the animals.