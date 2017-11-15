Homicide detectives say it will be difficult to determine what led up to a teenager's death in northeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.

The call came in at about 5:00 a.m. from a home in the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E.

Officials found a teenage boy suffering from a neck wound and took him to hospital, but he was reported dead on arrival.

A man was arrested by police at the scene but there is no information on his identity.

A woman who lived in the community called the situation very sad.

"I have never seen this happen since I've lived here. It's four years now. It's a surprise."

She says the neighbourhood is very close-knit and everyone always helps out each other.

The scene, spanning about five homes, is still blocked off and there is no information on when it will be cleared.

Investigators say it is difficult to gather evidence because of some snowfall on Wednesday morning.