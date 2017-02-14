Officials are investigating after two people, instructors with Mount Royal University’s flight program, were killed when their plane went down northwest of Cochrane on Monday afternoon.

The plane took off at 4:00 p.m. and the pilot was supposed to check in every five minutes but 16 minutes went by without any transmission.

The plane was reported missing just after 5:00 p.m. and then the Royal Canadian Air Force confirmed it had crashed just before 6:00 p.m.

Officials say the wreckage of the plane was found 45 km northwest of Cochrane in the Waiparous Area.

Numerous teams were called in to aid in the effort, including a Hercules aircraft and a Griffon helicopter from the Canadian military, STARS Air Ambulance, ambulance crews and RCMP.

The identities of the victims have not been identified, but Mount Royal University issued a statement on Monday.

"Tonight, we are closely watching a serious aviation incident that has occurred northwest of Cochrane, involving an aircraft from Mount Royal University’s fleet. Our foremost concern lies with the individuals who were onboard the aircraft and their families. Officials with Mount Royal University are currently working with Transport Canada, as well as other authorities including search-and-rescue crews in the area,” said Dr. David Docherty, President of Mount Royal University in a press release.

The Transportation Safety Board will be at the scene on Tuesday morning to conduct its own investigation.

Mount Royal’s flight school typically flies out of Springbank Airport and the course offers hands-on flying experience and a flight simulator.

There are seven aircraft in its fleet, unveiled in April 2012, and nine instructors.

Further details are expected to be released at 9:00 a.m.