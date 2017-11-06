A man wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting in the city’s northwest on Saturday has been located by police.

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle in the 0-100 block of Ranchlands Rise N.W. at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday after a man was found dead inside.

The victim has been identified by friends as Olara Obina and police say it was a targeted attack.

An autopsy on Obina’s body is expected to be completed on Monday.

A 29-year-old man who was identified as a person of interest in the case has been located and police say he is not a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org