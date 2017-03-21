Police are asking the public for help to identify a person of interest in an investigation into the illegal access of several bank accounts in Calgary, Okotoks and Airdrie at the end of January.

Police believe two men went to several banks in those communities between 4:30 p.m. on January 27 and 2:00 p.m. on January 28 and withdrew money from other people’s accounts.

Investigators say the pair then went to the Elbow River Casino and withdrew funds from another account while they were there.

No suspects have been identified but police are looking for a man who may have information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact crime stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

talk: 1-800-222-8477

type: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

text: ttttips to 274637