The Calgary Police Service is investigating a Saturday afternoon death in a northwest neighbourhood.

According to police, officers were called to a location near the intersection of Ranchglen Drive and Ranchlands Boulevard, in the community of Ranchlands, shortly after 4:00 p.m. following reports of a body.

A deceased male was located inside a vehicle in an alleyway behind the 0-100 block of Ranchero Rise N.W.

Police have not released information regarding the identity of the deceased or the nature of the death but the death is considered suspicious.

Investigators do not believe the man's death was the result of a random attack. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted in the coming days.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the neighbourhood is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.