CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Investigation underway after SUV crashes into exterior of MEC
A smashed window at MEC in the 800 block of 10 Ave SW following a single vehicle crash
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 12:22PM MDT
One man was transported to hospital following an early morning, single vehicle crash in the Beltline that damaged the exterior of a store.
At approximately 3:40 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were deployed to the intersection of 10 Avenue and 8 Street Southwest after an SUV left the roadway and struck the MEC store. First responders encountered a damaged Jeep SUV that had struck the south wall of the building, smashing one of the store’s windows, before colliding with a support pillar and coming to an abrupt halt.
The driver of the SUV, a man in his early 20s, was transported by ambulance to hospital as a precautionary measure. The man’s injuries have not been disclosed but his condition was considered stable and non-life threatening.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
The damage to the building did not impact the store’s operations on Saturday.