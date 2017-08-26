One man was transported to hospital following an early morning, single vehicle crash in the Beltline that damaged the exterior of a store.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were deployed to the intersection of 10 Avenue and 8 Street Southwest after an SUV left the roadway and struck the MEC store. First responders encountered a damaged Jeep SUV that had struck the south wall of the building, smashing one of the store’s windows, before colliding with a support pillar and coming to an abrupt halt.

The driver of the SUV, a man in his early 20s, was transported by ambulance to hospital as a precautionary measure. The man’s injuries have not been disclosed but his condition was considered stable and non-life threatening.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

The damage to the building did not impact the store’s operations on Saturday.