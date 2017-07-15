Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating a Beltline stabbing that sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 1 Street and 15 Avenue Southeast at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of a disturbance. A male, age not confirmed, suffering from stab wounds to his chest and neck was located and transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition.

According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing but they believe multiple people were involved in the attack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.