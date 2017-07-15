Investigation underway into early morning stabbing near Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station
A CPS unit and an ambulance parked along 1 Street Southeast following Saturday morning's stabbing
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 11:26AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 15, 2017 11:33AM MDT
Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating a Beltline stabbing that sent one person to hospital.
Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 1 Street and 15 Avenue Southeast at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of a disturbance. A male, age not confirmed, suffering from stab wounds to his chest and neck was located and transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition.
According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing but they believe multiple people were involved in the attack.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
