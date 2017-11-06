A movie theatre under construction in southeast Calgary was just months from opening when a large fire ripped through the building on Sunday night.

The Cineplex theatre was announced back in 2012 and was supposed to open back in 2014, but a number of delays plagued the project, pushing the opening date to the end of this year.

However, officials say that a fire that broke out at about 7:00 p.m. on Sunday will change that deadline once more.

Cineplex had recently been hiring employees for the location, a 43,000 square foot building with 11 screens, that had an anticipated opening date of Christmas.

There is no word on how much damage was caused in the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and no one is believed to have been inside when it took place.

Sarah Van Lange, communications director with Cineplex, says the company is assessing the damage to the building but there is no timeline on when the theatre would be ready to open.

"We are working closely with the local authorities to determine the cause of the fire, but as this is an open investigation, we have no further information to share at this time. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the local fire department and the Calgary Police for their support on the scene and are so grateful that no one was injured."

Investigators will be attending the scene later on Monday morning to determine a cause.