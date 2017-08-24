A man suffering from injuries to his face and head has been transported to the Sundre Hospital following an encounter with wildlife.

EMS officials say an ambulance was deployed to a remote area near Sundre on Thursday afternoon following a 9-1-1 call indicating someone had been attacked by an animal. The patient had been removed from the scene prior to the arrival of ground ambulance.

Alberta Justice confirms an investigation into the incident is underway.

“Fish and wildlife officers are investigating a reported bear mauling,” said Dan Laville, Alberta Justice spokesperson in a statement to CTV. “A man was reportedly in a remote area near the headwaters of the Panther River (west of Sundre) when he was attacked by a bear. He was able to escape and hiked to the trailhead before driving his vehicle to the Mountanaire Lodge. From there, he was airlifted to the Sundre hospital. At this time, he is being treated in hospital for injuries to his head and face.”

“Fish and wildlife officers continue to investigate the incident, and more information may be available tomorrow as the investigation proceeds.”

