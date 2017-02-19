Police have cordoned off a multi-unit residential building in a northwest neighbourhood following the discovery of a body inside the residence.

Officers responded to a residence in the 7500 block of 41 Avenue N.W. at approximately 12:30 p.m. after the body was found and reported.

The Calgary Police Service has not released details regarding the nature of the death or the identity of the deceased male.

Police have classified the death as undetermined and an autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days.