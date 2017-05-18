Investigation underway into undetermined death in southeast parking lot
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 8:57PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 18, 2017 8:59PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service has launched an investigation following the discovery of a body inside a vehicle on Thursday afternoon near the Walmart McKenzie Supercentre.
According to police, emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of 130 Avenue Southeast, in the East Shepard Industrial area, shortly before 4:30 p.m. after someone notified authorities of an unusual situation in the retail parking lot. Officers approached the vehicle to check on the welfare of the occupant and a paramedic crew confirmed the man had died.
The identity of the deceased has not been released. Police have not released the nature of the death and have classified the death as undetermined.
The Medical Examiner was called to the scene and police cordoned off the area.
