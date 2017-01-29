Investigation underway into woman's suspicious death in West Lethbridge
LPS units parked outside of an apartment on Berkley Place West following Sunday morning's death
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 2:37PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 4:46PM MST
Members of the Lethbridge Police Service have cordoned off an area along Berkley Place West in West Lethbridge following the discovery of an unresponsive female Sunday morning.
According to police, officers were called to Berkley Place West Sunday morning where they located a dead 61-year-old woman.
The identity of the deceased and the nature of her death have not been released. Police have deemed the death suspicious.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Family pleads for information as man vanishes following highway crash near Canmore
- Investigation underway into woman's suspicious death in West Lethbridge
- Police locate man missing from Scenic Acres
- Delta's U.S. flights grounded due to 'automation issues'
- NDP calls for emergency debate on U.S. President Trump's immigration ban