Testimony is continuing on Tuesday in the Douglas Garland triple murder trial as the court hears more details about a hard drive seized from the accused's parents home.

Garland has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

Beginning on Tuesday morning, Cst. Doug Kraan returned to the stand to speak about the Internet browsing history details stored on the hard drive.

Kraan told the court that one of the more notable items was a Google map search done on the Liknes' home address. The search was done on June 11, 2014 and accessed again on the 17th.

He also said that he found a Kijiji link to a couch for sale by the Liknes and to an eBay listing for a post-mortem surgical autopsy set.

On Monday, the court heard from a number of experts who analyzed a hard drive that was found hidden in an open section of ceiling inside the Garland property.

Kraan said that the hard drive had a capacity of about 200 gigabytes and contained a number of directories containing information about weaponry, lock picking, fingerprinting and adult diapers.

He also said there were also folders called 'patents', 'Liknes' and 'gore' on the hard drive and that there were also two documents on DNA removal.

The Crown, at the beginning of the trial, told the court that Garland deliberately and meticulously planned the murders of Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

