Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to identify a pair of men sought for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last week.

On January 23, police were told that a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Centre.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Itgel Baatarsuren, was subsequently rushed to Foothills Hospital where he later died.

Police later traced the case back to a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E., where they believe the shooting occurred.

They are now looking for public tips to identify a pair of men believed to be in the area when Baatarsuren was fatally shot.

Investigators believe they may have even witnessed the incident and could have information that would help lead them to suspects.

Their images were captured on closed circuit television.

Last week, police released images of a vehicle of interest sought in connection with the shooting.

It is described as:

A Mazda Protégé sedan

Believed to be a 1999-2003 model

Dark-coloured

They are not sure if the occupants of the car were involved in the shooting or not, but police would still like to speak with them.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.