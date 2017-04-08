A fire broke out in a house in Hillhurst on Friday night, causing significant damage to the building and minor damage to neighbouring homes.

Fire crews were called to the building in the 200 block of 10A Street N.W. shortly after 9:00 p.m. as nearby residents helplessly looked on.

“It was really quite a terrifying experience in that way to come down and to see the flame and the fire and the fire department response was incredibly fast,” said Becky Rock, neighbour.

Four adults were inside but all escaped without harm, and crews were able to put out the fire and limit the majority of the damage to the rear of the bungalow but the fire department said fighting this fire was difficult.

“There are some challenges just because of the construction methods, balloon construction is used which means there are voids in the walls where fire can travel up the wall cavities and with the older districts in the city the power lines posed a hazard,” said Acting Batt. Chief Bruce Gelhorn, Calgary Fire Department.

Witnesses said the fire had damaged the building that housed the River Wynde Bed and Breakfast but fire officials said the blaze actually originated next door to the B&B.

The fire department said the damaged home will have to be torn down.