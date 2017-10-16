Calgary police are looking for a group of suspects in connection with a shooting that took place in the northeast on Sunday night.

Officials say that shots were fired between at least two cars as they raced along Madigan Drive in Marlborough Park.

Police say there are no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

A number of people called 911 because they heard the shots, including Casey Muir, who lives in the area.

“I heard two cars racing up Madigan Drive here, shooting at each other; all I hear is a boom, boom, boom, boom. I looked outside and I saw the two vehicles racing up the road.”

The investigation is ongoing.