Joe Carbury, whose voice called chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede for over four decades, has died in hospital.

The 91-year-old was admitted to the Colonel Belcher Hospital after suffering a stroke.

Carbury retired in 2008 after 45 years of calling the races at the Calgary Stampede.

He was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.

Carbury is survived by two daughters, Colleen and Kathy.