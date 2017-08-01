

CTV Calgary Staff





A man is recovering in hospital after he was rescued from the water at the Glenmore Reservoir by a passerby on Tuesday morning.

A woman was jogging along the reservoir when she saw an empty boat sitting near the shore in North Glenmore Park. As she approached the shoreline, she noticed something in the water.

She thought it was an animal but realized it was a man when she took a closer look. She went into the water and pulled a man in his 20s to shore.

The woman then flagged down a cyclist who called 911 while the woman returned to the man.

The man was conscious and breathing when fire crews arrived and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Fire officials say the boat found near the man was not his and it is unclear if it is connected to the incident.

Investigators are trying to determine how the man came to be in the water.

Officials say the woman's selfless actions contributed to saving the man's life and she will be recommended for a Calgary Fire Department 'Beyond the Call' award.