The judge in the Derek Saretzky murder trials say he agrees with the recommendation by a jury that Saretzky shouldn't be eligible for parole for 75 years.

Justice W.A. Tilleman read his sentence decision on Wednesday in Lethbridge, saying he agreed with the jury's decision to impose three life sentences on Derek Saretzky before he is allowed to apply for parole.

Saretzky, 24, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Terry Blanchette, Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and Hanne Meketech earlier this year.

Tilleman, in his decision, said that Saretzky's actions caused 'grave injury' to the entire community. He also called him 'dangerous' and said that he's shown no remorse over the crimes.

He also read the victim impact statements that were submitted following the guilty verdicts earlier this summer. A number of the statements expressed kindness towards Saretzky's family, who all showed compassion to the victims' families throughout the trial.

Tilleman said each of the murders were considered to be separate events.

With the first-degree murder convictions, each charge carried a life sentence of 25 years with eligibility of parole after that time. However, a 2011 amendment to the Crimnal Code made it possible for that parole ineligibility to be imposed on a consecutive basis.