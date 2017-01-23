A Calgary judge has found Tamara Lovett is guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life for Ryan.

Judge also finds Lovett guilty of negligence causing death because a reasonable caretaker would've gotten Ryan medical help sooner in light of symptoms

Seven year old Ryan died in 2013 after getting an infection.

He was bedridden for 10 days before he died.

Doctors say Ryan was suffering from meningitis and strep.

During the trial, court heard Lovett gave him dandelion tea and oregano oil and didn’t take him to see a doctor.

“The crown's argument at trial and the judge's finding was that Ryan Lovett was so seriously sick that any reasonable parent would have obtained medical attention for him,” says Crown Counsel Johnathan Hak. “The court specifically found that Tamara Lovett actually knew how sick he was and simply refused to do so and therefore gambled with his life.”

The sentencing will take place on June 19 after a psychological assessment of Lovett is completed to help determine an appropriate sentence.

She will remain out on bail.