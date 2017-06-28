Lawyers have presented their final arguments at the triple murder trial for Derek Saretzky and the jury is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday.

Saretzky is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hanne Meketech, Terry Blanchette and Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in September 2015.

He is also charged with committing an indignity to Hailey’s body and has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

** WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT FOLLOWS **

In a police interview, Saretzky admitted to killing Meketech, 69, in her trailer and to hitting Blanchette, 27, with a crowbar before slitting his throat and leaving him in the bathroom of his home.

Saretzky also told police that he strangled two-year-old Hailey with a shoelace before dismembering her body and burning her remains.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou spent a couple of hours laying out her closing arguments and going over evidence for the jury.

Papadatou told the court that Terry Blanchette and Hanne Meketech had similar blunt and sharp force injuries, that both were killed at night and that the same white van was seen leaving both scenes around the time of the murders.

"How can you be satisfied that this man, Derek Saretzky, killed each of these people?" Papadatou said. "One, he told you that he did it."

She also talked about Hailey’s murder saying that her blood was found at a rural property owned by the Saretzky family and on a pair of cowboy boots in Saretzky’s apartment.

The defence did not call any evidence during the trial and in closing arguments, focused mostly on Meketech’s death, saying there were inconsistencies in Saretzky’s statement to police.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Edgerton also accused officers of pushing their theories on Saretzky and encouraged the jury to take a look at his answers.

“We’ve spent three weeks going through experts and lay people, witnesses, and now it’s their turn to make the decisions and decide what happened,” said Edgerton.

Edgerton reminded the jury that his client is innocent until proven guilty and the prosecution has to prove every aspect of the case.

"It's the Crown's job not only to prove the accused did the crime they're accused of but also all elements of the offences," he said.

On Wednesday, the jury will receive instructions from Justice William Tilleman and then they will be sequestered until a verdict is reached in the case.

(With files from Kaella Carr and The Canadian Press)

Derek James Saretzky - Agreed Statement of Facts by CTV Calgary on Scribd