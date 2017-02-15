The judge presiding over the Douglas Garland triple murder trial has told the jury to ignore everything they have heard about the proceedings and to understand that their opinion decides the case.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

Justice David Gates began his instructions to the jury on Wednesday morning, a group of 13 men and women who have heard from nearly 50 witnesses over the four weeks of trial.

In his address to the jurors, Gates said that he will be taking awhile to explain their responsibilities as the instructions will last the whole day.

"Sympathy must have no place in your deliberations," he said, adding that Garland's presumption of innocence will last through to the end of the trial.

"Mr. Garland doesn't have to prove anything," he said. "That's up to the Crown and that doesn't shift."

He told them to thoroughly examine the testimony of each witness and determine if they were credible, if they had an interest in the case, if they had accurate observations and if they had an accurate recollection of events.

Justice Gates said that if there happened to be any inconsistencies with the testimony of any witness, was there a proper explanation.

While Garland has been charged with first-degree murder, Gates said that he could still be found guilty of the lesser charges of second degree murder or manslaughter.

One of jurors will need to be dismissed to get down to the 12 needed to come to a decision, but who that will be will be up to them.

The jurors will need to consider all of the evidence that was presented to them throughout the trial to decide if Garland is guilty of killing the trio, despite the fact that their bodies were never found.

Experts say that the lack of a body doesn’t mean a guilty verdict is impossible.

“The fact that there are no bodies does not preclude a verdict of guilty. The Supreme Court of Canada’s ruled, back to ’62, that all that the Crown has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt is that the deaths occurred. So it doesn’t matter that they have the bodies or not; it all hinges on if there’s sufficient evidence to prove they’re no longer alive,” said Doug King, a professor of Justice Studies at Mount Royal University.

The Crown says that Garland took Alvin, Kathy and Nathan from their Parkhill home to his parents’ property near Airdrie where he killed them.

The defence called their case circumstantial.

